Prestatyn Sports receive double ground boost after JD Welsh Cup withdrawal

PRESTATYN Sports have received a double boost following their controversial withdrawal from the JD Welsh Cup.

After the club launched a fundraising campaign to install railings at their Gronant ground following a dispute with the Football Association of Wales and Caersws, they have reached their target of £2,000 to help fund the project.

The Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two promotion candidates have also received a donation of materials from Blair Painting Services to give their changing rooms a significant makeover, which was completed last week.

Committee member Sion Richards, said: “After we started our crowd funding appeal we received another offer of donation a gentleman by the name of Alan Richards family of one of our committee members and a painter decorator with 30 years in the trade volunteered to refurb our changing rooms.

“We spoke to a local businessman Rob Blair and he graciously donated all the paint. It took Alan two weeks to totally transform our changing rooms, referees room and public toilet, and he has painted the whole of the outside and it looks incredible.

“We as a club can’t thank him enough for this as when asked the job would have been priced at £2,500 so to be given this as a gift truly staggering generosity.”

Richards also revealed that the next stage of ground development will come in the form of new dugouts, which they are hoping to install in the coming months.