Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City claim Llandudno Albion draw while Prestatyn Sports extend unbeaten run

ST Asaph City continued their recent run of positive Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One results after securing a creditable 1-1 draw at Llandudno Albion.

The Saints have enjoyed a resurgence in form following the end of the cricket season, which has seen influential figures such as Paul Fleming and Jason Foulkes return to bolster their squad.

Things did not begin well for the visitors as they fell behind on 26 minutes courtesy of a Dave Maddocks effort, but they managed to regroup after the break and gained a share of the spoils thanks to a sensational strike from prolific forward Jake Walker.

The result leaves City in sixth spot ahead of their trip to title chasing league leaders Llangefni Town on Saturday.

A stunning comeback from Prestatyn Sports ensured their 100 per cent home record remained intact after a 3-1 success over Llannerchymedd.

After falling behind on 55 minutes when Mike Hughes gave the away side a shock lead, the promotion chasers levelled matters when Ian Dunn finished well on 85 and they managed to claim an unlikely victory when James Harper netted a late brace in the final three minutes of the contest to make it eight wins from their opening ten contests.

There was no such home delight for Meliden, who were downed 1-0 by Bodedern Athletic after a superb strike from Ricky Jones on 72 minutes ensured they had nothing to show from a spirited display against one of the sides expected to challenge for honours at the end of the campaign.