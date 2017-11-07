Welsh Alliance: Llangefni Town extend Division One lead with St Asaph City win

LLANGEFNI Town extended their lead at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One summit after a comfortable 3-0 win over St Asaph City.

Goals from Harry Galeotti, Iwan Jones and Jack Williams were enough to give the home side another valuable three points, and they are now five points clear of Conwy Borough who have three games in hand on their promotion rivals.

A resurgent Llanberis now occupy third spot after an Ifan Mansour effort was enough to give them a 1-0 home success over Barmouth and Dyffryn United, while Llanrug United lost ground on the leaders after a thrilling 4-4 draw at Llanrwst United.

Alwyn Roberts netted the only goal of the game as Mynydd Llandegai secured a 1-0 triumph at Nantlle Vale, with an Alan Griffiths strike enough to rescue a point for Penrhyndeudraeth in their 3-3 stalemate with Llandyrnog United.

There was no such luck for struggling Trearddur Bay, who suffered a heavy 6-0 reverse at Greenfield.

Chris Brown fired a treble as Division Two title hopefuls Y Felinheli won 5-0 at Llannerchymedd, and Luke McGivern netted the only goal of the game in Amlwch Town’s 1-0 victory at Meliden.

Bodedern Athletic remain in the hunt after a Steve Whittaker hat-trick was the catalyst behind their 4-3 win over Llannefydd, while a stoppage time effort from Sion Owen gave lowly Llanfairpwll a creditable 1-1 draw at Blaenau Ffestiniog.

A spirited Aberffraw were unable to cause an upset as they fell to a narrow 2-1 home loss to leaders Glan Conwy, and Cemaes Bay and Pentraeth also tasted defeat at the hands of Penmaenmawr Phoenix and Mochdre Sports.