Welsh Alliance: Appleby double sends Llanberis crashing out of Lock Stock Cookson Cup

LLANBERIS bowed out of the Lock Stock Cookson Cup after suffering a 2-0 loss at Llandyrnog United.

The struggling home side started the contest brightly and got their reward on 11 minutes when new signing Luke Abbleby found the target on 11 minutes, and the same play was on hand after the break to double their advantage with a well-taken effort on 64 to seal a passage to the second round.

A hat-trick from Jack Jones was not enough to book Penrhyndeudraeth’s place in the hat as they lost 6-5 at home to Pwllheli, but there was better fortune for Barmouth and Dyffryn United, who came away from their tie at Mynydd Llandegai with a 3-1 success.

Y Felinheli now occupy third spot in the Division Two standings after another superb attacking display resulted in a 4-0 victory at Mochdre Sports.

A brace from Iwan Owen did the majority of the damage, with Gruff John and Ifan Dafydd also on the scoresheet for the promotion hopefuls, who are ten points behind leaders Glan Conwy with three games in hand.

Another to achieve a fine win were Llannerchymedd, with Iwan Williams’ treble serving as the catalyst behind their 5-0 rout over Cemaes Bay, while Manager of the Month Alex Wright tasted defeat with his Amlwch Town side after a 3-0 loss at Prestatyn Sports.

Gaerwen were unable to cause a stir at the summit as they were downed 2-1 at home to pacesetters Glan Conwy, and Blaenau Ffestiniog Amt were no match for Llannefydd in an 8-2 reverse.

The recent resurgence of Llanfairpwll came to an abrupt halt as they lost 3-1 at Pentraeth, with Aled Hughes, Dam Camleri and Dylan Jones securing three points for the home side.