Welsh Alliance: Llangefni Town advance in FAW Trophy with Llanystumdwy rout

LLANGEFNI Town advance to the FAW Trophy fifth round with a convincing 4-0 home victory over Llanystumdwy.

Chris Roberts’ side avoided a potential banana skin in comfortable fashion, with goals from Iwan Jones and Shaun Pritchard giving them a two-goal cushion at the break.

After the interval saw the hosts take further charge of proceedings, and a brace from Matthew Jones put the exclamation point on proceedings.

There was no such joy for Trearddur Bay, who bowed out of the Lock Stock Cookson Cup at the first round stage thanks to a heavy 4-1 reverse at Llandudno Albion.

Improving Llanberis continued their Division One resurgence as an own goal and a Gethin Wakeham strike gave them a 2-0 triumph over St Asaph City, while a solitary Paul Lewis effort was all Barmouth and Dyffryn United had to show from their 3-1 defeat at Llanrwst United.

A Paul Williams double condemned Nantlle Vale to a 3-1 home loss to Llandyrnog United, and Mynydd Llandegai were hammered 5-1 by Pwllheli.

Bodedern Athletic were the big winners of the weekend after a 10-0 rout of Bleanau Amt in the Take Stock Van Hire Cup first round, with a four goal salvo from Stephen Whittaker and a Shaun Jenkins treble the highlights of their success.

Also through to the next stage are Pentraeth, who overcame Aberffraw 5-4 on penalties after the tie finished 3-3.

Cemaes Bay caused a huge stir at the Division Two summit as a Chris Byast double gave them a 2-1 win over leaders Glan Conwy, with strikes from Luke McGivern and Tom Wood enough for Amlwch Town to record a 2-1 victory over in-form Y Felinheli.

Arwel Williams, Dylan Williams and Connor Gordon were on target for Gaerwen in their 3-1 result at Penmaenmawr Phoenix, but a Tony Williams effort was not enough to give Llanfairpwll a share of the spoils as they were downed 3-1 at home to Meliden.