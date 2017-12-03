Welsh Alliance: Four star Griffiths shines for Prestatyn Sports in Mochdre Sports rout

A FOUR star display from Ian Griffiths helped Prestatyn Sports maintain their unbeaten Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two record with a 5-1 victory over Mochdre Sports.

Despite the eventual result it was the visitors who started stronger and they went ahead on 20 minutes when Connor Bell netted his first goal for the club.

This provoked a strong response from the promotion chasers, who levelled matters on 27 minutes when Griffiths fired in his first of the afternoon, and the same player was on hand to put them in-front for the first time on 38.

After the break saw Griffiths complete his hat-trick and double the home side’s advantage on 47 minutes, and the talented forward rounded off a sensational individual performance with his fourth with a quarter of an hour to play.

The scoring was complete on 87 minutes when Sam Warburton finished well, and the result leaves Sports four points behind leaders Glan Conwy with four games in hand.

Meliden, who managed to come away from their trip to Pentraeth with a 4-4 draw with Matty Griffiths firing home a hat-trick.

St Asaph City picked up another positive Division One in their 2-2 home draw with Mynydd Llandegai

The Saints fell behind on 20 minutes when Liam Williams found the net, but they responded well after the interval when the prolific Jake Walker converted an opportunity.

They went ahead on 80 minutes when Jordan Taylor rounded off a fine team move, but they had to be content with a share of the spoils as Craig Wheeler levelled matters on 84.