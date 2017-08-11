Summer music at Powis Castle gardens

AN EVENING filled with musical surprises in the magnificent gardens of Powis Castle, at Welshpool, will be presented by Mid Wales Opera this Saturday, August 14.

Discover a series of musical treats including performances by soprano Lucy Mellors and tenor Rhodri Prys Jones, who grew up in North Powys and was recently awarded the £10,000 Ian Stoutzker prize at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Both have worked with Mid Wales Opera on productions.

They will be accompanied by award winning harpist Gwenllian Llyr as well as local singers and musicians.

Gwenllian is quickly gaining international recognition for her charismatic and engaging performances. In July 2013, she was a prize-winner at the USA International Harp Competition in Bloomington.

She has also won many prizes more locally, including the First Prize of the UK Camac Harp Competition in 2010, the Nansi Richards Scholarship and Blue Ribbon at the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol in Wales in 2012.

The event is sponsored by Tanners Wines, and profits will support Mid Wales Opera’s work in schools and with community choruses.

Visitors will have the chance to experience the spectacular gardens in an exclusive nighttime opening as well as enjoying musical performances spread through the castle grounds. Bring a picnic and enjoy a glass of bubbly as part of the ticket price.

Taking place from 7 to 9pm. Ticket price is £12.50 in advance and £15 on the gate. Phone 0344 2491895 https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ powis-castle-and-garden