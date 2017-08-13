'Flash' pairing on Aberystwyth stage

WHAT a feeling, a Strictly Come dancing champion and the singer songwriter from a million selling Anglo-Norwegian boyband star in a touring production of “Flashdance -The Musical” on at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from next Wednesday, August 16 to September 2.

The venue’s annual summer spectacular is always a popular attraction for WI and other groups with several of the shows already close to selling out, with afternoon and evening shows most days.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, the professional show stars “Strictly Come Dancing” champion Joanne Clifton, and singer songwriter Ben Adams, the former lead singer of the band A1, who enjoyed two UK number ones and won a Brit Award

Joanne is no stranger to being at the top, as she is also a World and European Champion ballroom dancer, and is one of few pro dancers to have won both the main Strictly glitter ball with Ore Oduba last year and the Christmas Special in 2015 with Harry Judd.

She made her musical theatre debut in the role of Streetwalker in the UK premiere of the Irving Berlin musical “Face the Music”, for which she was nominated for an Off West End Award. She followed this up with a turn as Marilyn Monroe in the “Norma Jean Musical” and then trod the boards as Millie Dillmount in the No. 1 UK Tour of “Thoroughly Modern Millie”, for which she garnered rave reviews.

She is now excited to take on her latest starring role as Alex Owens in “Flashdance” and she said: “This is just another dream come true. I think everyone whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear “What a Feeling” remembers that iconic scene and the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night of the UK tour along with fabulous numbers like “She’s a Maniac”.

Ben, who will join Joanne on stage as Nick Hurley, has been singing and performing since the age of eight. His career started as head chorister at St Margaret's, Westminster Abbey, singing at royal weddings, touring all over Europe, recording two classical albums and frequently singing for the likes of the Queen and the Pope.

At 16, he became the lead singer of the band A1, who racked up 10 million record sales, and toured throughout the world.

When the band split, Ben took to the studio and is now a successful song writer and producer, working with the likes of Robin Thicke, Craig David, JLS, Boyzone and Alexandra Burke. He also reached the final of “Celebrity Big Brother”, the Norwegian version of Strictly Come Dancing, and Master Chef in Denmark. As well as writing for other artists, he went straight to No. 1 in the itunes charts with his classical album titled “One Beautiful Morning”. His first solo album “1981” will be launched early in 2018.

In 2010, A1 reformed and having successfully completed stadium tours in Asia and sold out arena concerts across Europe, they starred in “The Big Reunion” on ITV2 and played arenas across the country. They continue to tour throughout the world.

With a full supporting cast, the musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Tickets are available from the Arts Centre Box Office on 01970 623232 or online at www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk