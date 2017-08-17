Boy band star in Flashdance show

THE lead singer of a boy band who toured the world and sold 10 million records is appearing on stage in Mid Wales in the professional touring summer show “Flashdance – the Musical” at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until September 4.

The show opened this week with Ben Adams at Nick Hurley, alongside “Strictly Come Dancing” champion Joanne Clifton as Alex Owens, the welder who dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

Ben was a former head chorister at Westminsier Abbey but at the age of 16 went on to become the singer of the Anglo-Norwegian band A1 who hit with their debut single “Be the First to Believe” and album “Here We Come” in 1999.

They went on to win a Brit award for British Breakthrough Act of 2001 and had two UK number ones.

When the band split Ben took to the studio and is now a successful song writer and producer. His classical album “One Beautiful Morning” went straight to number one in the itunes charts and his first solo album “1981” is expected early next year.

A1 reformed in 2010 with the album “Waiting for Daylight” and played stadium tours and arena dates across Asia and Europe. They also toured Britain as part of the Big Reunion show for ITV2, and they continue to tour internationally.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, there are afternoon and evening shows most days at the Arts Centre with tickets available from the box office on 01970 623232 or online at www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk