Inglorious ready to bring back the glory days of classic rock

Formed in February 2014 and fronted by Nathan James, who made a name for himself having sung for the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Inglorious are a treat for any hard rock fan bought up on the likes of Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Whitesnake, Bad Company, and Aerosmith.

“It’s going really, really well,” says Nathan, 27, reflecting on the success of their latest album, Inglorious II. “But we’re still grafting and working really hard – we don’t feel comfortable quite yet.

“We hit number ten on the midweek charts which is pretty amazing for a band from our genre. We’re inspired by the great legacy that British rock has and it’s really exciting that someone like us can still get so high in the charts.”

Nathan, who first shot to fame on ITV reality music show Superstar in 2012 and has also appeared on The Voice and X Factor, is unabashed about the bands influences and unapologetic when it comes to the music which he listens to.

“It’s the best music in the world,” he laughs. “You have to be a pretty decent player to play hard rock and that’s why so many of them ares till rock stars now. Look at Richie Blackmore or David Coverdale or Paul Rodgers – they’re the people who wrote all those incredible classic songs which we all know and love.

“I think it’s good to go back and listen to them and be inspired. I would rather be inspired by them than some of the rubbish we’ve had in the last 15 years.”

For many years following the likes of Nirvana and the grunge movement they inspired, classic rock and heavy metal became deeply unfashionable but Nathan gives such fads short shrift.

“I didn’t really get grunge apart from my love for Chris Cornell’s voice,” he says, remembering the Soundgarden frontman who tragically died earlier this year.

“I was heartbroken when he passed away this year and we’re paying tribute to him on the tour by playing an acoustic cover of a Soundgarden tune.

“We’re going to be doing a medley of tracks by three of my heroes who’ve died in the last few years and hopefully it will be a nice time to reflect on their influence.”

Inglorious, who also scooped the Best British Single award for Holy Water at The Rocks awards earlier this year, are playing ten headline UK shows kicking off at Pontypridd University Arts Centre on Saturday September 30 and wrapping up at London Electric Ballroom on Friday October 20.

“It’s nice now to have two albums-worth of material to choose from so we’re not struggling,” he says. “We can comfortably play our albums and some covers and the drummer can even have a bit of a solo!

“I genuinely believe people aren’t committed enough these days. To sing the way I sing has taken me a long time – I didn’t just wake up with a four octave range and it’s the same for our guitarists – it’s taken them hours in their bedrooms and going to jam nights.

“Kids nowadays seem to have missed out on that because they have been so distracted. It’s very easy to play punk and indie stuff but if you want to play a face-melting solo or scream a massive great chorus seven nights a week you can’t do that without dedication.”

Most reviewers who come accross Inglorious are quick to mention Nathan’s lung-busting vocals and he’s determined to love up to the greats.

“Coverdale is a god to me,” he says. “Then there’s Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes, Freddie Mercury…

“I like the great soul singers too and I’m also a massive Michael Bolton fan. I saw him at the Royal Albert Hall this year and still sounds incredible with such a rich soulful voice. I like anybody who can put a lyric across and make you feel something.”

With its reputation as a real bastion for heavy metal and classic rock, Nathan says the whole band are awaiting their appearance at the iconic Buckley Tivoli with a degree of anticipation.

“Of all the dates we’re playing, this is one we’re looking forward to most,” he adds.

“It’s a great part of the world and we’ve heard it’s a great big room there. All summer we’ve got to watch great bands on festival stages and as a fan of the music you start thinking ‘this is brilliant!’ and we’re loving it.”

l Inglorious play Buckley Tivoli on Friday, October 6. Tickets available from the usual outlets.