Cycling spectator death trial confirmed for June

A trial following a tragedy when a spectator died after being struck by an out of control cycle will be held next summer

Judge Rhys Rowlands, who made various directions for the case, confirmed at Mold Crown Court that the trial would take place on June 4.

Not guilty pleas were previously entered by organisers of a Borderline Downhill Series Mountain Biking event at Llangollen.

The British Cycling Federation, an official and a marshal at the event back in August 2014 are being prosecuted by Denbighshire Council.

It follows the death of 29-year-old spectator Judith Garrett who had been at the event to watch her boyfriend compete.

The charge against the British Cycling Federation, based at Stuart Street in Manchester, alleges that on August 31, 2014, at Tan y Craig Farm in Llangollen, it failed to conduct its undertaking in such a way as to ensure the health and safety of people attending.

Race official Michael John Marsden, 40, of Gressingham Drive in Lancaster, Lancashire, is alleged to have failed to conduct the event in such a way that people including Miss Garrett were not exposed to risk.

It is alleged that he failed to ensure the safety of spectators at the competition and failed to provide marshals with adequate training regarding the safety of spectators.

The final charge against him alleges that he failed to report the death of Miss Garrett at the competition.

Kevin Ian Duckworth, 41, of Addison Street in Accrington, Lancashire, is alleged to have failed to ensure compliance with his health and safety duties as a marshal.

Judith Garrett, 29, of Prudhoe, Northumberland, had been living with her boyfriend’s family at Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear.

She was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital but died the following day from major head injuries.