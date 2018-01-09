Claims Wrexham prison HMP Berwyn had no hot water or heating for several days

Prison chiefs have answered claims that HMP Berwyn had been without heating and hot water for several days.

An anonymous member of the public contacted the Leader on Friday evening to say that the prison had been without heating and hot water since the previous Tuesday and that inmates had “now supplied with wet wipes”.

A Prison Service spokesman said yesterday (Monday): “Engineers have resolved an issue with the heating at HMP Berwyn.

“Prisoners were immediately provided with additional resources for sanitary and comfort purposes.

“There was no wider disruption to the prison.”

However, the spokesman did not confirm when the problem arose and how long it took to resolve.

Prisoners are understood to have received additional bedding and every cell has a kettle.